WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A win for the Chiefs is a win for locals. Many businesses are scoring off the Chiefs’ momentum. KSN News talked with one of the owners of Cheri’s Bakery who says they’re gearing up for the AFC Championship game.

Kalee Rose says it’s all hands on deck during this time of year. The employees at Cheri’s Bakery are putting in long hours to satisfy the tastebuds of those die-hard Chiefs fans.

“When the Chiefs are doing well, we’re doing really well,” said Kalee Rose, owner of Cheri’s Bakery.



For Rose, football is always an exciting time.



“We’re doing a lot of our Chiefs cookies and other desserts. Just so they have some nice treats for their game day parties,” Rose said.



It provides the opportunity for her and her staff to get creative while supporting their favorite team.



“Yeah, it’s just something we like to stop by and get some,” said Brooke Fugate, customer at Cheri’s Bakery,



Rose says typically during football season, they’re working extra hours every day and week creating, cooking, and baking.



“Just in Chiefs cookies, we probably did at least 150 dozen,”she said.



And that’s not all, on top of that, they’re completing their regular orders throughout the week.



“But with stuff like this with these big games and hopefully with the Super Bowl, I do anticipate us booking out,” Rose said,



This is why she suggests people make a call three to five days in advance for any Chiefs treats. Rose says, their most popular item by far has been the Mahomes chocolate chip cookie.



