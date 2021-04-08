Where can I park at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium for this weekend’s Shocker game? Helpful map provided

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium home of the Wing Surge will open this weekend for the Wichita State baseball game. Now, many are asking, where is the best place to park?

The city of Wichita has that answer and has provided a map of more than 9,000 parking spaces near the stadium.

The city said in a press conference they will be providing a free shuttle every few minutes along Douglas and Waterman for those wanting to get to the stadium.

“One of our new electric buses and there will be a smaller shuttle going around marked well with Wichita State,” said Mike Tann, Wichita Transit director. “We encourage everyone to use the parking east of the river and even towards the downtown area.”

(Courtesy City of Wichita)

PARKING

Parking lots and garages may have fees to park, especially during high-demand times. Limited on-street parking is available around the stadium.

SHUTTLE ACCESS AND CITY TRANSPORTATION

Visitors will have convenient access to the stadium using a new shuttle for select games. The event shuttle runs every 5-10 minutes, generally one hour before the event until one hour after the event. The event shuttle provides free service to the stadium from multiple convenient public parking locations east of the Arkansas River.

You can catch four convenient Wichita Transit bus routes to the stadium. The adult fare is $1.75 per ride. Be sure to check out the Wichita Transit website at wichitatransit.org for bus route information, including a map of routes and schedules.

UBER AND LYFT

Multiple ride-hailing companies including Uber and Lyft currently operate in Wichita and service the downtown area. The city is working to identify possible passenger loading zones.

BIKING AND SCOOTING

With the multiple mobility sharing systems, including two scooter systems and one bike-share system, the new Downtown Stadium is only a short ride away. Please note that scooters cannot be operated after 9 p.m. or dusk, whichever occurs earlier.