Where people in Wichita are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Wichita are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Wichita between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#50. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2014-2018: 70

– Migration from New Orleans to Wichita: 11 (#170 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 59 to New Orleans

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#49. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Crestview in 2014-2018: 70

– Migration from Crestview to Wichita: 20 (#116 most common destination from Crestview)

– Net migration: 50 to Crestview

Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#48. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Corvallis in 2014-2018: 71

– Migration from Corvallis to Wichita: 0

– Net migration: 71 to Corvallis

Wtoc11 // Flickr

#47. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Hinesville in 2014-2018: 74

– Migration from Hinesville to Wichita: 0

– Net migration: 74 to Hinesville

Max Pixel

#46. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 74

– Migration from Milwaukee to Wichita: 31 (#136 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Net migration: 43 to Milwaukee

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

– Migration to Allentown in 2014-2018: 84

– Migration from Allentown to Wichita: 22 (#127 most common destination from Allentown)

– Net migration: 62 to Allentown

randy andy // Shutterstock

#44. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 91

– Migration from Las Vegas to Wichita: 71 (#133 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas

Famartin // Wikicommons

#43. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 92

– Migration from Baltimore to Wichita: 13 (#241 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 79 to Baltimore

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#42. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Stockton in 2014-2018: 96

– Migration from Stockton to Wichita: 8 (#133 most common destination from Stockton)

– Net migration: 88 to Stockton

f11photo // Shutterstock

#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 97

– Migration from Philadelphia to Wichita: 73 (#179 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 24 to Philadelphia

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#40. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

– Migration to South Bend in 2014-2018: 98

– Migration from South Bend to Wichita: 12 (#115 most common destination from South Bend)

– Net migration: 86 to South Bend

Mxobe//Wikicommons

#39. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Kalamazoo in 2014-2018: 100

– Migration from Kalamazoo to Wichita: 0

– Net migration: 100 to Kalamazoo

Pixabay

#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 105

– Migration from San Antonio to Wichita: 100 (#121 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 5 to San Antonio

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#37. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 106

– Migration from New York to Wichita: 523 (#120 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 417 to Wichita

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#36. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 114

– Migration from Detroit to Wichita: 42 (#190 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 72 to Detroit

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 131

– Migration from Indianapolis to Wichita: 0

– Net migration: 131 to Indianapolis

SD Dirk // Flickr

#34. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 135

– Migration from San Diego to Wichita: 153 (#127 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 18 to Wichita

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Enid, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Enid in 2014-2018: 137

– Migration from Enid to Wichita: 22 (#24 most common destination from Enid)

– Net migration: 115 to Enid

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#32. Springfield, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 139

– Migration from Springfield to Wichita: 65 (#42 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 74 to Springfield

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#31. Bremerton-Silverdale, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bremerton in 2014-2018: 146

– Migration from Bremerton to Wichita: 0

– Net migration: 146 to Bremerton

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#30. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2014-2018: 154

– Migration from Lafayette to Wichita: 11 (#83 most common destination from Lafayette)

– Net migration: 143 to Lafayette

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#29. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2014-2018: 154

– Migration from Omaha to Wichita: 60 (#90 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 94 to Omaha

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ocala, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Ocala in 2014-2018: 160

– Migration from Ocala to Wichita: 0

– Net migration: 160 to Ocala

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#27. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2014-2018: 166

– Migration from El Paso to Wichita: 0

– Net migration: 166 to El Paso

Public Domain

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 169

– Migration from Seattle to Wichita: 116 (#143 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 53 to Seattle

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2014-2018: 171

– Migration from Des Moines to Wichita: 78 (#47 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Net migration: 93 to Des Moines

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 173

– Migration from St. Louis to Wichita: 142 (#98 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 31 to St. Louis

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#23. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 173

– Migration from Riverside to Wichita: 406 (#59 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 233 to Wichita

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#22. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 186

– Migration from Portland to Wichita: 114 (#101 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 72 to Portland

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#21. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2014-2018: 196

– Migration from Killeen to Wichita: 0

– Net migration: 196 to Killeen

Pixabay

#20. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 202

– Migration from Austin to Wichita: 121 (#96 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 81 to Austin

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 204

– Migration from Los Angeles to Wichita: 584 (#80 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 380 to Wichita

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#18. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 220

– Migration from Fayetteville to Wichita: 142 (#22 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 78 to Fayetteville

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#17. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2014-2018: 225

– Migration from San Jose to Wichita: 31 (#138 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 194 to San Jose

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 235

– Migration from Tampa to Wichita: 165 (#106 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 70 to Tampa

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 259

– Migration from Atlanta to Wichita: 132 (#158 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 127 to Atlanta

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 281

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Wichita: 581 (#19 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 300 to Wichita

f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 285

– Migration from Denver to Wichita: 434 (#49 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 149 to Wichita

DPPed// Wikimedia

#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 376

– Migration from Phoenix to Wichita: 235 (#89 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 141 to Phoenix

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#11. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 406

– Migration from Chicago to Wichita: 448 (#108 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 42 to Wichita

f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 456

– Migration from Nashville to Wichita: 61 (#136 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 395 to Nashville

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#9. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2014-2018: 458

– Migration from Tulsa to Wichita: 737 (#8 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Net migration: 279 to Wichita

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 666

– Migration from Dallas to Wichita: 405 (#78 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 261 to Dallas

skeeze // Pixabay

#7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 667

– Migration from Houston to Wichita: 81 (#194 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 586 to Houston

Quasselkasper // Wikimedia

#6. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Lawrence in 2014-2018: 832

– Migration from Lawrence to Wichita: 481 (#3 most common destination from Lawrence)

– Net migration: 351 to Lawrence

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Manhattan in 2014-2018: 850

– Migration from Manhattan to Wichita: 844 (#2 most common destination from Manhattan)

– Net migration: 6 to Manhattan

Pixabay

#4. Savannah, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Savannah in 2014-2018: 884

– Migration from Savannah to Wichita: 9 (#153 most common destination from Savannah)

– Net migration: 875 to Savannah

America’s Power // Wikicommons

#3. Topeka, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Topeka in 2014-2018: 1,024

– Migration from Topeka to Wichita: 651 (#4 most common destination from Topeka)

– Net migration: 373 to Topeka

Wikimedia

#2. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 1,070

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Wichita: 663 (#8 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 407 to Oklahoma City

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 2,563

– Migration from Kansas City to Wichita: 1,601 (#7 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 962 to Kansas City