WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tuesday was opening day for the Wichita Wind Surge. Diamond Baseball Holdings took over ownership of the team in December. There are changes to food prices and tickets, but many are questioning where progress stands on planned developments around the stadium.

It’s the Wind Surge’s third season, but there’s been no construction on the proposed parking facility, hotel, office, and retail spaces that was announced in June.

Riverfront development (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

“We are still seeing some of the bumps in the road when it comes to comparing what the original plans to where we are at today, but luckily we are still seeing momentum,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

It’s been four years of planning for two gravel lots next to Riverfront Stadium.

The Wichita Wind Surge operates the lots off Sycamore and co-operates a new lot with the Wichita Ice Center.

“There will be that new transportation station that will come up at some point in time from the City. Those are conversations we will have down the road, but for now, we are making the best of what we have,” said Wichita Wind Surge General Manager Bob Moullette.

A $14 million federal grant awarded to the City in 2019 will help build the Riverfront Transporation Center.

It’s still in the planning and development phase.

“It is going to be a 410-space parking garage combined with a Transportation center for city buses, administrative offices, and other amenities,” said Wichita Transit Senior Communications Specialist Nathaniel Hinkel.

But plans are delayed.

“Cost of materials went up dramatically from the first estimates as well as shortages, so just taking the time to make sure that we have an accurate assessment of the cost of the building,” said Hinkel.

Another project near the stadium, “Wichita’s Ballpark District.”

Last summer, EPC Real Estate Group and Wichita Riverfront Limited Partnership announced the plans to build a hotel along with retail and office spaces, but no construction has started.

Wichita Riverfront LP would not provide comment on where the project stands.

“When Diamond Baseball Holdings acquired the team back in December, they acquired the team and the rental agreement of the facility, and those types of things the land is not anything that we are involved in up to this point,” said Moullette.

There are plans to present part of the completed parking facility design to the Wichita City Council on May 12.

Wichita Transit hopes to break ground later this year.