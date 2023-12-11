WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and Sedgwick County will be hosting a public town hall meeting on Tuesday to answer questions regarding the South Central Regional Psychiatric Hospital and where it should go.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hughes Metroplex Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. N. It will also be live-streamed online.

According to the KDADS, Sedgwick County issued a request for proposals for properties or existing buildings that could meet the needs of a 50-bed state psychiatric hospital.

The site review committee made up of Sedgwick County and KDADS staff, reviewed 11 properties and three building proposals submitted for consideration. They were able to narrow it down to four potential sites:

2622 W. Central Ave. and 723 N. McLean Blvd.

A parcel on the corner of MacArthur and Meridian

A parcel at 53rd and Greenwich

A parcel at 85th and Interstate 135

“The review committee is excited about the progress being made toward opening a new regional psychiatric hospital, and selecting a location is an important step forward for the project,” KDADS Deputy Secretary of Hospitals and Facilities Scott Brunner said. “The committee believes an open, community-informed process is essential to the success of the hospital and shows its commitment to opening a facility that is both accessible and sustainable and serves the best interests of the community and patients.”

Following the town hall meeting, the KDADS and Sedgwick County will take into consideration the public’s input.

A recommendation will then be presented at the Commission’s meeting on Dec. 20, with a request to begin negotiations with the selected property owner to close on the purchase by the end of January 2024.