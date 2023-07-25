WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The meal program feeding thousands of children in the Wichita area this summer ends this Friday, but another free meal program is about to begin.

The Kansas Food Bank will provide meals for the two weeks before school is in session. It calls the program Filling the Gap.

“Every summer, there is always a gap in meal service when the federal USDA summer food program ends and when school begins,” Brian Walker, Kansas Food Bank president and CEO, said. “We are thrilled to work with the six community partners and Healthy Blue to distribute meal kits for kids during this two-week gap across Wichita and the surrounding area.”

The Wichita Public Schools Summer Food Program is available through this Friday, July 28. It has been offered daily, Monday-Friday, at 39 locations.

The Kansas Food Bank program will be much different. It will only be at six locations and only on two Mondays, July 31 and Aug. 7. The locations are listed by their area in and around Wichita.

South/Southeast

Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center, 2820 S. Roosevelt

Word of Life South, 2020 E. Blake St.

North/Northwest

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, parking lot of 2700 N. Woodland

North/Northeast

HealthCore Clinic, 2707 E. 21 st St. North Monday, July 31, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – COVID vaccines and well-child/sports physicals will also be available at this location.

St. North

Oaklawn

Oaklawn Activity Center, 4904 S. Clifton

Haysville

Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E Grand

On both Mondays, children who show up between noon and 1 p.m. will get ten “grab and go” meals — five breakfasts and five lunches. Healthy Blue is helping fund the meal boxes.

Parents cannot pick up the meals for the children. The kids must be present. The program is for kids ages 18 and under. No advance registration is needed.

“The food bank is committed to ensuring kids have access to nutritious meals year-round, and this is one way we take extra steps so children do not experience hunger,” Walker said.

The need to fill the gap ends the week of Aug. 14, when WPS begins classes.