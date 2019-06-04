ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) – While many people are begging for the rains to stop, some Kansas farmers want more.

It is a tricky situation to be in.

Heavy rain caused crusting problems when it comes to crops like soybeans.

But now, light rain is needed to fix it.

“When it’s raining a lot, you hope it quits raining,” said Larry Reichenberger, a farmer from Andale. “But, when it quits raining, you hope it’s not finished raining.”

It seems like a pretty contradictory statement.

But, Reichenberger says it is for good reason.

“You see this thick crust that has formed here,” he said while pointing out crusting on his 40 acre land of soybean. “Now, there are soybeans underneath that crust that are struggling to come through.”

That crust was caused from all the heavy rain over the last few weeks.

As a precaution, he did some replanting on Sunday.

“The replanting just puts a new row of seeds in there,” said Reichenberger. “And hopefully, you don’t get the same repeat of the weather conditions which caused the crusting.”

To make it clear, Reichenberger is not asking for flooding.

“A nice half to three-quarters, maybe an inch of rain,” he said. “A nice slow rain would be ideal.”

A light rain would soften the crusty areas.

And while soybeans still have time to be salvaged, wheat crops impacted by heavy rain cannot.

“These white heads out here, the grain is not going to properly fill, and when it’s mature, it will shrivel and be almost of no value,” said Reichenberger.

Now, he crosses his fingers that mother nature starts to cooperate.

“Farm income depends on it of course,” said Reichenberger. “But, we are also here to feed the world.”