Whipple wins Wichita mayoral race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brandon Whipple is the winner of the Wichita mayoral race.

Unofficial returns from the Sedgwick County Election Office show Whipple getting 46% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell’s 36% of the vote.

There 8,516 write-in votes.

The numbers could change on Friday. That is the deadline for mailed in ballots to arrive at the election office.

