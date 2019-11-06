Whipple wins Wichita mayoral race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brandon Whipple is the winner of the Wichita mayoral race.

Unofficial returns from the Sedgwick County Election Office show Whipple getting 46% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell’s 36% of the vote.

There 8,516 write-in votes.

The numbers could change on Friday. That is the deadline for mailed in ballots to arrive at the election office.

Watch the video to get analysis from Wichita State University’s Jeff Jarman who joined KSN’s Emily Younger and Jeff Herndon in our studio.

LATEST STORIES: