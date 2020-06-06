White Coats For Black Lives: Local healthcare workers kneel to end racial inequality

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Healthcare workers across the country are doing their part to end racial inequality in a movement called “White Coats for Black Lives.”

Friday, they gathered in front of Wesley Medical Center. In a sea of white coats kneeling for black lives matter at Wesley Children’s Hospital, employee Mia Mitchell made sure to take part in the national movement.

“I don’t wear a white coat, but I have black sons,” said Mitchell.

A mother of three black sons ranging in age from 25 to 31.

“My sons do not deserve to be afraid to go anywhere,” said Mitchell.

Her call for change is not just for her own children. Mitchell is a birth registrar tasked with processing birth certificates at Wesley. Every day, she sees new black lives born.

“I’m watching these little black boys and little black girls come into this world and who’s to say when they become teenagers or older, will I be reading about someone killing them because of the color of their skin. That’s ridiculous,” said Mitchell.

Workers took a knee for 10 minutes to remember the life of George Floyd. They held signs showing their support for racial equality.

“We won’t stand for this in our offices in our clinics. Racism is a problem not just in police brutality but when it comes to healthcare and housing. You see it everywhere, and it should be important to everybody,” said Dr. Holly Montgomery, OB/GYN.

As for Mitchell, she said Friday’s peaceful protests and others are a start but there’s still more work to be done.

“Take action, make it stop, make the killings stop,” said Mitchell.

