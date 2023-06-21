TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced that the investigation into around 100 suspicious letters sent to legislators and public officials has now expanded beyond Kansas, so the FBI will now be the agency leading the investigation.

The KBI says they will continue to work with all law enforcement partners to bring an appropriate resolution to the incidents.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of Kansans, and holding those responsible for these crimes accountable, said KBI Director Tony Mattivi. “The KBI is so appreciative of the incredible coordination and outstanding response by countless federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as by fire departments and hazmat teams to this unprecedented event.”

The KBI says they have had 60 special agents, forensic scientists and employees devoted to safely collecting or screening evidence or managing and tracking response to the incidents. Additionally, 17 hazmat teams and 12 bomb squads responded across the state.