Who can Wichitans/Kansans turn to now that the eviction moratorium has expired?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The eviction moratorium has expired as of July 31, 2021. Below are the ways on how Wichitans can reach out to the City and how Kansans can reach out to the State for help.

Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program (WERAP)

What can the program do for you?

According to the City of Wichita, depending on funding availability, the program can provide funding for:

Past due rent & utilities Future rent & utilities in three month increments with recertification of eligibility every 90 days A total of 12 months of assistance (past due & future payments combined)

Do you qualify?

According to the City of Wichita, to be eligible for the WERAP program:

The household must have an income below 80% AMI. Households with an income of less than 50% AMI or households who were employed in 2020 but have been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application will be served first. The family must have past due rent and/or utilities and must have received an eviction notice or demand for payment. The family must have a COVID-19 related economic impact such as loss of job, reduced hours, reduced tips, or increased childcare or medical expenses.

Required documentation:

Copy of the lease Copy of the eviction notice or demands for payment Documentation of income (check stubs, unemployment statement, child support printout, W2s and 1099s from 2020 etc) Contact information for the landlord Documentation of the COVID-19 related economic impact (unemployment statement, termination letter, letter from employer regarding reduced hours, sufficient check stubs to document reduced hours, remote school documentation coupled with childcare statement, medical bills for COVID-19 related illness etc)

You can apply for WERAP here. If you have any questions call 211.

For more information on WERAP, click here.

Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA)

What can the program do for you?

According to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, depending on your circumstances, KERA 1.2, may provide financial assistance to eligible households, including the payment of:

Residential rent and rental arrears from April 1, 2020 to current, up to 12 months. Up to three months of prospective rent at a time. Past due residential utility and home energy (electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash service) and internet costs incurred since April 1, 2020.

Do you qualify?

According to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, you may qualify if you can answer yes to the following questions:

Do you currently reside in a rental unit located in Kansas? If aid is to be used to pay delinquent rent or utility bills, is your first month of delinquency on or after April 1, 2020? Do you have a hardship directly or indirectly caused the COVID-19 pandemic? Does your household’s 2020 annual income fall below 80% of the area median income for the county where your housing unit is located? You can find access to a list of income limits by county here.

Required documentation:

A copy of a past due utility bill, late rent or eviction notice. A copy of your signed lease identifying the unit where you reside and the rental payment amount. A copy of your 2020 Federal Income Tax Return as filed with the IRS. If you haven’t filed your 2020 Federal income taxes, a copy of your W-2 Wage Statement and all IRS 1099 forms. Proof of identification: Unexpired Photo ID, State issued Photo ID, a court filing notice, or mail from a federal, state, county, or city agency with the address of your rental unit.

Tenants can apply for KERA here. Landlords can register here.

For more information on KERA, click here. If you don’t qualify for KERA, learn more about the Community Services Block Grant by clicking here.