WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between EMS, fire and law enforcement agencies in Sedgwick County to get the most blood donations at the American Red Cross. This year is the competition’s 29th year.

Lindsey Miller says the competition is held this time of year due to declines in donations.

“We do it this time of year, the last typically the last two and half weeks of December because, during the holidays, donations typically decline,” said Miller.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 26, law enforcement is in the lead with 168 donations, followed by fire with 148 donations and EMS with 136 donations.

You have now, through Sunday, Dec. 31, to donate and cast your vote.

Schedule your appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, with the Red Cross Blood Donor App, available in the App Store and Google Play, or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

When you donate blood, not only will you get to vote for a first responder, but you will also get an exclusive Battle of the Badges 2023 T-shirt.