Whole Foods reopens following the officer-involved shooting of an armed woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Whole Foods Market reopened to the public Thursday following an officer-involved shooting of an armed woman Monday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wichita police responded to the store following reports of a woman with a gun.

Police said the woman, identified as Danielle Robinson, was shot after refusing to drop her weapon and fired at officers. Video of the incident was released to the public.

Robinson was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of aggravated robbery.

During the incident, no customers, employees or officers were hurt.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office today. Robinson hasn’t been formally charged.