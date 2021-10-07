Whole Foods reopens following the officer-involved shooting of an armed woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Whole Foods Market reopened to the public Thursday following an officer-involved shooting of an armed woman Monday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wichita police responded to the store following reports of a woman with a gun.

Police said the woman, identified as Danielle Robinson, was shot after refusing to drop her weapon and fired at officers. Video of the incident was released to the public.

Robinson was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of aggravated robbery.

During the incident, no customers, employees or officers were hurt.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office today. Robinson hasn’t been formally charged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories