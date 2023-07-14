WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you build it, they will come.

That’s part of the reason why Australian Aerospace manufacturer Quickstep USA Inc. is coming to Wichita.

The company will build a plant that uses robotics in the manufacturing of drones and UAVs.

“We like that Wichita leadership has that mentality of if you build it, they will come,” said Steve Osborne with Quickstep.

Osborne says they hope to have a plant up and running by early 2024. He says the company has already picked a new building and is working with a realtor to get the building and bring in manufacturing.

Another reason why Wichita includes existing aerospace companies from Textron to Bombardier to Spirit.

“Wichita won out on what I would consider to be all of the important aspects,” said Osborne. “We do a lot of research and development. Having NIAR on our doorstep is a major factor as well, and there’s a comprehensive aerospace supply chain.”

WSU Tech Dean of Aviation & Manufacturing Jim Hall says they met with Quickstep to show them the workforce training that keeps the talent pipeline going in Wichita.

“It’s always great to have different folks come and visit us here at WSU Tech,” said Hall. “When someone asks me about Wichita, and what the most important thing we have to offer is, I always remind them that we have a great HUB for aviation. We have a great pipeline for aviation. That’s what we do. The talent pipeline is available for Wichita. We have a very highly trained workforce, and it’s what Wichita is known for globally.”

Osborne says the Greater Wichita partnership was also instrumental in making Wichita an easy choice. Osborne called it one-stop shopping for the company, and he says many in Wichita speak the same language of aviation.

“The unmanned line of business is something that we are going to replicate in Wichita,” said Osborne of the drone and UAV manufacturing technology they use at Quickstep. “So we are going to set up a very automated manufacturing facility. So a lot of robots and a lot of our own proprietary technology.”

“It really hit home that Wichita is the air capital of the world,” continued Osborne. “The most important aspect of us making the selection was the talent.”