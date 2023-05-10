WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Yes or no? A question determining the future of several Kansas school districts as districts ask voters to pass multi-million dollar bond projects. On Tuesday, four districts, including Pratt, McPherson, Marion-Florence, and Caldwell, had a vote.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, there are 20 happening this school year. Aside from the pandemic year, it isn’t far off from a typical year. So far, nine of 15 bond votes have passed this 22-23 year.

“We’re just happy that they voted for this, and we can start moving forward,” said Alan Jamison, Caldwell USD 360 Superintendent.

Caldwell held their first school bond vote since 2001 on Tuesday.

The rise in construction costs is a big reason why.

“If we waited even longer, we probably wouldn’t have been able to even do what we’re doing now for the same amount of money. So, I think schools are being forced to decide, you know, what to do and when to do it, maybe a little bit sooner than they really want to,” Jamison said.

Many districts holding a vote trying to take advantage of pandemic relief funding.

“We have a use it or lose a chance to use some money there, and we had approval on that process. So we wanted to take advantage of that funding to help lessen the cost for our community,” said Tony Helfrich, Pratt USD 382 Superintendent.

This year’s school bonds show a new trend in what funding will go toward – child care.

“Schools are trying to address that, and that takes that requires space, and it’s a different type of space than what you have for a second-grade classroom, for example,” said Craig Neuenswander, KSDE Deputy Commissioner for fiscal and administrative services.

“It’s a pressing issue for us for recruitment and retention. and that was a big piece because we were going to renovate a building that we have and make it usable for the next 50 years and beyond,” Helfrich said.

Superintendents say it’s an investment for the community.