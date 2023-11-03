WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you noticed a change to Wichita’s skyline yet? The dull blue roof at Century II is getting an upgrade.

The City of Wichita posted some pictures of the progress on social media Thursday.

(Courtesy Nolan Roth, City of Wichita)

When finished in the spring, the whole roof should be the same color as when it was completed in 1969.

According to the city, the iconic domed roof was upgraded in 1990 to rubber roofing. The roof had a life expectancy of 15 to 20 years.

In 2001, the city added a protective coating to help the roof last longer.

Now, workers are installing a single-layer PVC membrane that can handle severe hail. The product has a 30-year warranty. The city says it also restores the roof’s original vibrant blue. The color was integrated into the membrane during manufacturing.

To learn more about the roof and why the dome is blue, click here to watch a City of Wichita video.