WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have been near the river in downtown Wichita lately, you’ve probably noticed that the water level is extremely low.

It turns out there are a number of factors causing river levels to shrink, but the good news is it’s only temporary for many Wichitans who enjoy walking, cycling, or fishing along the Riverfront.

“I mean, I, I enjoy walking down here, and it’s sad to see it so low. Honestly, I think it looks kinda gross,” said Devon Smith, a Wichita resident.

Part of the reason for the lower water levels is construction on the Central Avenue Dam.

“On April 4, we actually lowered the river so that our staff can make repairs on the dam that’s by Central Bridge. If we do it right and we do it fast, folks can enjoy this for the rest of the year,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Experts say the weather is also impacting current water levels.

“You look at our weather pattern; you look at our drought that’s in play right now—that all has an impact. You add to that snowpack, and up to the north across the Dakotas, we haven’t seen a tremendous amount of snowpack for the winter,” said KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman.

According to the National Weather Service, the river in Sedgwick County sits currently on average around 2.83 feet, but experts say the county should be seeing at least 5.6 feet of water—double the amount for this time of year.

Experts also say low water levels are not a cause for concern at this time.

“If the construction were not going on and the river [were] running low, that’s when I would start to worry,” said Dr. Andrew Swindle, Wichita State University’s Associate Professor in the Department of Geology. “Normally, we would expect rivers to be running a little low, and then they start picking up in May.”

Mayor Whipple says that the Central Dam project is on schedule and is set to conclude sometime next week.