TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic.

According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners will inject a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of Rossville and Topeka from April 6-8.

The study is being conducted in cooperation with the Kansas Water Office, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Nature Conservancy in Kansas City and other partners. The purpose of this study is to calibrate a time-of-travel model used for estimating streamflow velocities and travel times, which are used by the public on occasion, as well as by drinking-water suppliers, to protect water resources and public water supplies.