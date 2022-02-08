WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The higher prices are everywhere. According to the Wall Street Journal, drug makers have raised the prices for medications in the United States by an average of 6.6%.

RX Saving Solutions found that 150 drugmakers raised prices on 866 products, some of which are medications for cancer and diabetes. That’s all within the month of January.

Looking at this locally, Dandurand Drugs and Pharmacy is seeing that increase. Pharmacist Robert Tubbs said he has seen the costs continue to go up over the last year.

Tubbs said this means people who need medication can expect the reimbursement from the insurance to be less and premiums will continue to rise.

“Our formula right now is not a great one,” said Tubbs. “I mean in pharmacy, we’re seeing prices go up, we’re seeing staffing wanting to be paid more to work, and when the prices go up, you can’t afford to staff as many people so you’re going to start to see that reflected in how your service goes down in a pharmacy.”

Tubbs said it’s not up to him when it comes to these prices because it’s all contractual and up to the insurance.

“We do have people asking ‘well, why is it this much this much, it wasn’t this much last month,’ and those are all contractual things, where the price of the medications went up, and then, they’re going to see a price increase in their medication in those instances,” said Tubbs.

According to Kaiser Family Foundation Surveys, about six in 10 adults said they take at least one prescription drug. One in four adults said they take four or more prescription medications and eight in 10 adults said the cost of prescription drugs is unreasonable.

About three in 10 adults said they no longer take their prescribed meds because of the cost and more people are resorting to more affordable over-the-counter measures.