Why sirens may be going off at McConnell Air Force Base

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People near McConnell Air Force Base may hear tornado sirens over the next couple of days.

Wednesday through Friday, McConnell is conducting a base-wide exercise to practice for inclement weather.

Sirens and warnings will be heard from around the base for the annual tornado exercise.

McConnell says the drills prepare airmen to act quickly in the event of a real-world natural disaster.

If there is real severe weather at any time between now and the end of the practice, McConnell will end the drill.