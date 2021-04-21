Why sirens may be going off at McConnell Air Force Base

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

McConnell Air Force Base

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People near McConnell Air Force Base may hear tornado sirens over the next couple of days.

Wednesday through Friday, McConnell is conducting a base-wide exercise to practice for inclement weather.

Sirens and warnings will be heard from around the base for the annual tornado exercise.

McConnell says the drills prepare airmen to act quickly in the event of a real-world natural disaster.

If there is real severe weather at any time between now and the end of the practice, McConnell will end the drill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories