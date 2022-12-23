WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon. The Wichita Fire Department said the fire was in a garage just north of the businesses.
Shortly before 3 p.m., firefighters were sent to a detached garage fire in the 400 block of S. Maple Lane.
Before the fire was out, thick smoke filled the air and drifted south across Kellogg. Drivers on the highway may have thought the fire was at the west Wichita Walmart, Sam’s Club, or Dollar General.
No one was hurt in the garage fire, but the heat melted siding on one side of the home, and the garage has significant damage. Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical issue, probably the malfunction of an extension cord.