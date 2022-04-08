WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita wants residents to know there may be an odor in the air for the next two weeks.

It says Wastewater Plant 2 at E 57th Street South and S Hydraulic Ave has experienced a temporary processing problem. It has prompted a temporary change in the process of treating biosolids.

The City says residents in the vicinity will likely notice increased odors caused by the temporary process. It says there are no health impacts expected from the odors, but the Kansas Department of Health has been notified.

The incident is isolated to the area surrounding the treatment plant.

The City of Wichita provided this map with the news release about the residents who may notice an increased odor. (Courtesy City of Wichita)

Staff is taking steps to bring in extra equipment to expedite the processing and lessen the odor as much as possible by applying lime and other odor control chemicals. There are no mechanical issues with the plant.

The cause of the problem is being investigated, but the City said initial findings suggest operator error. According to the City, the wastewater treatment plant is in compliance with all discharge requirements and is being closely monitored.

The City anticipates that workers will fix the process within two weeks and says progress is already underway.