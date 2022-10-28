NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Harvey County says its driver’s license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.

On the Harvey County Government Facebook page, the County says the closure is due to personnel changes. It plans to reopen the office sometime in the future, but “there is not a definitive timeline.” The Facebook post ends with a link where people can apply to work at the driver’s license office: KSGovJobs.com

Kansas residents do not have to get their driver’s licenses or renew them in their home county.

List of full-service driver’s license stations near Harvey County:

Butler County: 640 N. Andover Rd., Andover

McPherson County: 322 N. Main St., McPherson

Reno County: 125 W. Second St., Hutchinson

Sedgwick County: 1873 W. 21st St., Wichita

Sedgwick County: 620 N. Rock Rd., Derby