WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People who live near McConnell Air Force Base may notice more going on this week, including the possibility of alert sirens. The 22nd Air Refueling Wing is conducting an inclement weather exercise through Thursday, Feb. 10.

McConnell says the exercise is designed to test the capability and readiness of its airmen in the event of a real-world weather event. Airmen train to continue to support combat operations, maintain combat readiness and practice emergency response procedures.

During the exercise, visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures.

These are some of the things McConnell neighbors and people in southeast Wichita may notice:

Increased flying activity

Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base

Security measures may be increased

“Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized

Alert sirens may be sounded

If the base experiences real-world inclement weather, the exercise will be terminated, and further information will be provided by the 22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs office.