WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hundreds of parishioners woke up bright and early to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe on Tuesday. The festivities started at midnight with the celebration of Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Wichita.

At 5:30 a.m., a Mañanitas, a second Mass, was celebrated, followed by music, dancing, and food.

The festivities allow the parishioners to show their devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe.

A picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (KSN News Photo)

According to tradition, the Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego, a man of Aztec descent who had converted to Christianity. The church says she appeared as an Aztec princess and made several appearances to Diego in December 1531. The last appearance was on Dec. 12, 1531.

Celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12 has been part of Mexican culture and Roman Catholic Church traditions.

“We’ve been celebrating this for many years, and our Lady of Guadalupe, it’s like she came to restore Mexico, to reunite the races,” Maria Paz Banuelos said.

She said the festivities for the Lady of Guadalupe started Dec. 3.