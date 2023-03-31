WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you need to fill your car, it will cost you about 20 cents more a gallon than it would have on Thursday.

Drivers noticed Wichita gas prices rose from an average of $2.99 for regular unleaded to $3.19 on Friday. Even though that is an increase of 20 cents, it is still cheaper than a year ago when the average was $3.73.

The average across Kansas is $3.10, compared to the national average of $3.50.

AAA said the price hike is because of increased gasoline demand and rising oil prices.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it, and gas demand is very robust,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. “These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now.”