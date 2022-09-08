WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m.

Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.

Examples of previous WEA alerts are tornado warnings and Amber Alerts. If you get the one sent out on Monday afternoon, Sedgwick County wants you to click on the link and complete a survey.

In Monday’s test, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is working with only select jurisdictions across the country to see if the message can go to a specific geo-targeted area and not to other places.

Sedgwick County plans to send the message to a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

The area starts at Douglas and Topeka, goes north to Central and Topeka, then west to Central, where it curves south in front of Water’s Edge apartments, south to Douglas and the river, then back east to Topeka.

If you get the alert message, whether you live in or out of the targeted area, the FCC wants to know. That is why it wants you to click the link in the message and fill out the survey. The County and the City say the first question will ask for a control number, but since they will not have one, that line can be skipped.