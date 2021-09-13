Why you may see more planes flying to and from McConnell and hear alert sirens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you notice some unusual activity around McConnell Air Force Base Monday and Tuesday, it could be because of some emergency exercises taking place.

The exercises involve the 22nd Air Refueling Wing. Airmen and women will be demonstrating their capability and readiness to support combat operations, maintain combat readiness and practice emergency response procedures.

McConnell says the intention is to present real-world situations to test the limits of responsiveness and preparedness.

Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures. Some of the following effects of the exercises could include: