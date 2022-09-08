WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said in a Facebook post Thursday it will be bringing in extra officers on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The post says it is not a checkpoint, but they are bringing in the extra officers for a city-wide DUI saturation patrol.

“As always, if you are planning on going out to have alcoholic beverages, make a plan to get a sober driver to take you home,” the post reads.