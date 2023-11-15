WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Smoke and fire may flare during a base-wide exercise that will include fire training for the 22nd Air Refueling Wing on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 15-16. It will take place at McConnell’s Fire Training Complex.

The majority of activities will happen on Thursday, including fire training, the base says. The exercise is designed to test the capability and readiness of McConnell Airmen to support combat operations, maintain combat readiness and practice emergency response procedures.

Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures. Exercise effects may include the following:

Smoke may be visible.

Alert sirens and ground burst simulators may be audible.

“Giant Voice” loudspeakers may be activated.

Emergency response vehicles will move around the base.

Security measures may be increased.

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.

McConnell officials want to assure the public that this activity is planned and controlled. The intention of the exercise is to present real-world situations to test the limits of the responsiveness and preparedness of the Wing’s units.