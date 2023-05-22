WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The annual Click It or Ticket campaign is kicking off across Kansas in time for Memorial Day travel. It runs from May 22 to June 4.

Drivers can expect increased police presence on roadways across the state. The extra patrols aim to enforce seat belt and child safety seat laws. Kansas law requires that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained.

The goal of the Click It or Ticket campaign is to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes.

The extra patrols are grant-funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation.