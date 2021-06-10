WIC Program returns to in-person appointments in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Health Department’s (SCHD) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program is now serving clients in-person at all WIC locations. Appointments can be made between 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 5 p.m. by calling 316-660-7444.

WIC provides services to pregnant, breastfeeding, recently delivered women, and their infants and children under age five.

Benefits include:

  • Nutrition education
  • Supplemental foods with an EBT card to buy specific foods for good health
  • Breastfeeding support and education
  • Referrals to other medical and social services

Additional funding through the American Rescue Plan Act allows WIC to temporarily provide up to $35 per child and adult, per month. These additional funds will increase the purchasing power of WIC participants so they can buy and consume more healthy fruits and vegetables. 

Appointments are available at the following Wichita locations:

  • 1900 E. 9th Street North – Main WIC Clinic/SCHD Administration
  • 1131 S. Clifton, STE. A – WIC Clifton
  • 1749 S. Martinson – WIC Stanley

