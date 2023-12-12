WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Festivals, Inc. and Emprise Bank revealed the “Wicha-toad” as the official artwork for Riverfest 2024 on Tuesday. It was designed by retired graphic designer David Allen of Wichita.

“I’ve created a whimsical character that embodies the fun and flair of Riverfest. The irreverent ‘Wicha-toad’ blowing bubbles with his bubble pipe will hopefully appeal to both children and adults alike,” said Allen.

According to Wichita Festivals, Inc., Allen was born and raised in Hutchinson and graduated from commercial art school in 1978.

He then moved to Wichita as a staff artist for the Wichita Eagle. In the mid-eighties, Allen accepted a position with Sullivan, Higdon, and Sink (now Signal Theory) as an art director. Allen told Wichita Festivals, Inc. that it was there that he really cut his teeth as a designer and illustrator.

Riverfest 2024 poster/button design by David Allen revealed on Dec. 12, 2023 (KSN Photo)

“It’s always been a huge advantage to have skills in illustration that complement my work,” said Allen.

Now retired, he still accepts the occasional freelance job.

Riverfest 2024 will run from May 31 through June 8.