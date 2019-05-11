Wichita 4 year old’s love for National Anthem leads to singing gigs

A Wichita girl with a passion for singing is showing off her talents to the world.

Olivia Lu, 4, started singing when she was 2 years old.

“She just watch TV and then all of a sudden she opens her mouth and the sound came out,” said Olivia’s mom Isabel Lu.

Olivia cannot read, but her mom said she is able to listen to songs and easily pick up on the words.

“She memorizes all the words. It doesn’t matter in Spanish, or in Chinese or in English,” Isabel said. “Most of the time she doesn’t really know what it means. She has the passion. She feels the lyrics then all of a sudden she turns around and asks mom, ‘What does it mean?” Isabel said.

One of Olivia’s favorite songs is the National Anthem.

Isabel said Olivia has a tendency to sing it nearly everywhere she goes.

“When we go shopping, in park, in parking lots or the YMCA, she is just singing. After swimming class in the shower room, she just sing so loud. I have to say be quiet,” Isabel laughed.

Olivia’s love for singing has landed her several performance opportunities.

She sang the National Anthem at the start of the Prairie Fire Marathon on Sunday.

Isabel said she was nervous for her daughter.

“There were thousands of people there. She was facing all these people. I was thinking, ‘oh my gosh,” she said.

Olivia told KSN she was not nervous.

“I was not shy,” Olivia said. “Because when I sing, I feel so excited. It feels so comfortable.”

Olivia’s parents have created the preschooler’s very own YouTube channel. Isabel said she hopes it can inspire other children to follow their dreams.

“She just brings happiness to people, to her friends at school, just everywhere. I just want to share this joy to more people. We just want her to be happy and also bring this happiness to more people,” Isabel said.

Olivia will perform the National Anthem at a 5K in Wichita on Saturday. She said she hopes to eventually move to New York to pursue singing.

“We will support her next year for the America’s Got Talent audition. We hope she can make it. We are not sure, but we will try,” Isabel said.