Wichita, 5 time winner of All-America City award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is now the five time winner of The National Civic League’s All-America City award.

A team from Wichita included members of City Council, staff, USD 259, clergy and residents.

The award was presented in Denver, Colo. following a 10-minute presentation and question & answer period in front of a national jury of civic engagement leaders.

The city was judged on the merits of three local projects that proved impressive to judges including the growth of programs like League 42 and The Wichita Police Department’s effort to strengthening community bonds.

The work of the Health and Wellness Coalition was recognized twice for addressing barriers to healthy foods for USD 259 students, and it’s work to implement the Bike Share ICT program.

The All-America City Award recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues.

Created in 1949, the award is given out to 10 communities every year. Wichita won the honor in 1961, 1993, 1999 and 2009.