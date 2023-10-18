WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council approved changes to the city’s non-discrimination ordinance to include the adoption of the CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act.

It adds definitions of race and protective hairstyles, prohibiting discrimination based on hair texture or styles like braids, afros, twists, or tightly coiled hair.

“If we aren’t offending anyone else, personally, financially or with bodily harm, I think that we all should be supportive of allowing people to be themselves,” said Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau.

A similar ordinance has passed in Lawrence. Sen. Faust-Goudeau is pushing for it to be passed by lawmakers next legislative session.