WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is adding more open houses at each of the 13 public housing units it is selling.

All the homes require repairs, and potential buyers want to look closer at what they could be in for.

The city initially scheduled only one open house at each address, and the open houses were during work hours. Some potential buyers complained that they were not getting a chance to tour the homes.

On Tuesday, the city announced the additional open houses. All 13 homes will be open for tours this Sunday, Oct. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each home will also have an additional open house.

Open house dates and times

Sunday, Oct. 8, from 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Sunday, Oct. 8, from 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 4-6 p.m.:

Anyone can bid on the properties. For details about submitting a written offer on a property, click here or visit Wichita.gov/Economic/Pages/RealEstate.aspx.

Offers on the homes should include the name(s) of the individual(s) or entity making the offer, a description of intended use for the property (owner occupied, investment property, etc.) and proposed terms (cash purchase, financing, etc.).

You can email questions to city staff at HousingDevelopment@wichita.gov.

The city will do its first review of offers the week of Oct. 16, but the timeline for offers may be extended if necessary.

The city wants to sell all 352 of its single-family public housing units. So far, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has only approved the sale of 37 of the houses. Thirteen are vacant and ready to be sold. However, people still live in 24 of the homes. Those residents are getting notice and will get relocation counseling before the homes are marketed.