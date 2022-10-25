WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library said the Advanced Learning Library at 2nd Street and McLean will be closing for the day, Oct. 25.
It is due to a power outage in the area. The library says the computers are unable to operate successfully.
Branch locations will operate as normal. All programs today are being canceled or postponed.
