WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

Lee Aerospace showed off the cool thing made called the CoolView Aircraft Window. The window keeps pilots and passengers cool while flying.

“We have a lot of scientists and pilots that actually work here, and so the industry has been asking different ways to cool off aircraft, and we thought we got the perfect product here with our vapor deprivation chamber, and we come up with cool view,” said Jim Lee, president of Lee Aerospace.

Lee Aerospace employs about 240 people at its Wichita location.