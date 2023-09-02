WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time since 2019, the Wichita African Union hosted its annual celebration in person.

People from at least nine African countries attended.

Attendees enjoyed cultural dances and a fashion show while eating traditional African foods.

The Union awarded scholarships to four African college students from local colleges to help them pay for school.

Students awarded scholarships come from Africa to study at American colleges. Saturday’s recipients represented Wichita State University, Hesston College, Bethel College, and McPherson College.

International students studying in Kansas can work up to 20 hours per week on campus.

The Wichita African Union’s President, Loveness Mpanje, said these scholarships help them bridge the gap.

“Coming from Africa to go to school here, they don’t really have the support from home. They don’t have the resources to support to help with everything. So you come here and pay your school fees, but then you have other expenses,” said Mpanje.

She said the event also helps connect African children born in the United States to learn about their culture.

“Most of us have children who were born here. We’re raising them here away from our culture, so this is important because when they come in, they see the African culture on display,” said Mpanje.

Mpanje believes it is important for people of all backgrounds to learn about each other’s culture.

“You don’t know the culture, but then you come here, see what we do, and something will make sense because I know this is the food they eat, or this is how they dress, or maybe they are going to a wedding,” said Mpanje.

You can learn more about the Wichita Africa Union here.