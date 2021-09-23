Wichita air quality rated unhealthy today due to smoke

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita air quality for Thursday is rated unhealthy for sensitive groups.

As of 8 a.m., the air quality index was 124. In a tweet, the city said there is currently a high than average presence of particulate matter impacting air due to surface smoke from Oklahoma.

Wichitans, especially those in sensitive groups with lung disease, older adults, and children, to follow EPA guidance on air quality.