Wichita air quality rated unhealthy today due to smoke

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita air quality for Thursday is rated unhealthy for sensitive groups.

As of 8 a.m., the air quality index was 124. In a tweet, the city said there is currently a high than average presence of particulate matter impacting air due to surface smoke from Oklahoma.

Wichitans, especially those in sensitive groups with lung disease, older adults, and children, to follow EPA guidance on air quality.

  • Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard
  • Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors
  • Be active outdoors when air quality is better

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories