WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita said the air quality is unhealthy today.
According to airnow.gov, Wichita’s air quality at 9:50 a.m. was rated 164AQI (Air Quality Index).
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is being driven into the area.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are asked to take these steps to reduce exposure:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
- Keep outdoor activities short.
- Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:
- Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.
- Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
- Be active outdoors when air quality is better.