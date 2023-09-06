KSN Skyview shot from downtown Wichita showing the air quality on Sept. 6, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita said the air quality is unhealthy today.

According to airnow.gov, Wichita’s air quality at 9:50 a.m. was rated 164AQI (Air Quality Index).

(Courtesy: Airnow.gov)

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is being driven into the area.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are asked to take these steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure: