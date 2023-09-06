WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita said the air quality is unhealthy today.

According to airnow.gov, Wichita’s air quality at 9:50 a.m. was rated 164AQI (Air Quality Index).

(Courtesy: Airnow.gov)

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is being driven into the area.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are asked to take these steps to reduce exposure:

  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
  • Keep outdoor activities short.
  • Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

  • Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.
  • Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
  • Be active outdoors when air quality is better.