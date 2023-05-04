WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Airport Authority (WAA) says it is working to apply for a Small Community Air Service Development Program grant that could create a new connection to and from the East Coast.

“Historically, Eisenhower’s only submitted once before for a SCACDP grant and wasn’t successful in getting one, but we are looking at pursuing one for this cycle,” Jesse Romo, WAA director of airports, said. “We’re evaluating what that dollar amount should be in our request, so it will be no less than a million dollars from their side, as well as seeking some local participation in it.”

This as airlines continue to suffer severe pilot shortages.

Romo says many airlines are resorting to replacing smaller airplanes with bigger ones to offset that shortage. According to the Wichita Airport Authority, the number of seats this upcoming quarter will increase by 4% over the same time in 2019. However, the number of flights will decrease by 7%.

Several aviation programs, like Hesston College’s School of Aviation, are working to remedy the shortage. Hesston College currently has 32 students in its aviation program.

Program director Mike Baker says while the employment rate for graduates currently is fairly high, training is a time-consuming process.

“They may range from two to four years that are consistent with our academic degree programs, but flight training may take longer dependent upon the student progress,” Baker said.

However, an airport authority spokesperson says in an email to KSN News that airlines hope to be fully staffed by 2024.

“It’s an ongoing effort, and we will continue to find opportunities whether it’s the East Coast, or West Coast, or whatever markets that we need,” Romo said.

The deadline for airports to apply for the SCACDP grant is May 17. Romo says the location of the proposed East Coast connection is expected to be released that same week.