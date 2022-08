WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Airport Authority will host an airport-wide job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel Ballroom located at 2098 S. Airport Road.

A variety of available jobs/careers will be represented: manufacturing, maintenance/ repair/overhaul (MRO), fixed-base operators, general administration/management, and airlines. A list of companies and opportunities can be found here.

No registration is required.

Companies that have committed to the job fair include: