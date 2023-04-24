WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Airport Authority is hosting a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the DoubleTree Hotel Ballroom, 2098 S. Airport Road.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about employment opportunities with the

Wichita Airport Authority as well as airport tenants,” the City of Wichita said.

The City of Wichita says there will be multiple employers representing a variety of jobs and careers, including:

• FlightSafety International

• Bombardier

• Budget Car and Truck Rental

• Transportation Security Administration

• Mid-Continent Aviation Services

• Ortega Aviation Services

• ABM Aviation

• Global Aviation Technologies

• Wichita Airport Authority

No registration is required.