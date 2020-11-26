Wichita airport has an influx of travelers

As COVID cases climb, health leaders are asking people not to travel for Thanksgiving, but many families are still taking off for the holidays.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As COVID cases climb, health leaders are asking people not to travel for Thanksgiving, but many families are still taking off for the holidays.

Wednesday there was a steady stream of travelers both coming and going to the airport. One airport employee said the flights are full. One of the reasons why is because there are fewer flights available with flights being cut due to COVID.

One travelers came from Alaska to Wichita. He said he felt safe on the trip despite health concerns and is ready to celebrate the holidays.

“I’m gonna go house hopping. Some of my friends are having a friendsgiving, my family is having a Thanksgiving and then I’ll probably go down and see my biological dad,” said Elijah Robison.

While it’s a big day for the travel industry this year’s travel was projected to be about 50% less than last year.