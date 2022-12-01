WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is being recognized for getting a man with dementia back home to the east coast.

According to the airport, on Wednesday, April 13, officer Michael Hellman determined a passenger to be in mental distress.

The airport says Hellman was able to find out that the man had dementia and was unsure of where he was when Hellman came across him.

“Officer Hellman patiently gained personal information from the individual and was able to get into contact with his wife,” the airport said.

Once in contact with his wife, the airport says Hellman learned that the man had left the east coast several days prior and was on a “misguided trip” to meet Charles Koch.

Hellman was able to help the man book a flight home, as well as get him a hotel room for the night. Hellman also ensured that the man made his flight the next day.

“The Airport Police and Fire Division received a letter from Elizabeth N. from Lexington, MA in response to his efforts,” said the airport. “She was extremely grateful for Officer Hellman’s kindness and understanding and wanted to ensure he was recognized for his efforts.”

The airport says they are grateful for the care and concern Hellman gave to the man and are honored to recognize him with a Raving Fan Award.

“Officer Hellman went well above normal protocol to ensure the safety of a passenger,” the airport said.