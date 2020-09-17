Wichita Airport to hold full-scale disaster exercise this morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Airport Authority will conduct an FAA-mandated Full-Scale Disaster Exercise today beginning at 9 a.m. The exercise will be held north of K-42, in between runways 1L and 14.

The scenario for the exercise is as follows: At approximately 0900 hours, the Air Traffic Control Tower advises that an aircraft is declaring an in-air emergency due to an issue with the right main landing gear. Upon landing, the right main landing gear fails and the aircraft crashes and comes to rest at the end of the runway.

There will be responders from 18 various agencies, departments, and organizations involved. During COVID-19, the airport is taking extra precautions by limiting the size of this exercise as well as using training manikins to replace volunteers as the simulated victims.

The Wichita Airport Authority said disasters of this scale are extremely rare and have never occurred at ICT.

However, federal regulations and good emergency management practices require that all commercial airports in the U.S. practice responding to these events in a simulated environment. The exercise is held every three years.

During the exercise, Airport staff will post simulated information on Twitter @FlyICT, using the hashtag #ICTdrill.

