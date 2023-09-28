WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport said demand for travel has continued to increase.

In August, the airport saw 72,915 passengers boarding flights, an increase of 9.48% over last August.

The airport said it was the second busiest August on record in terms of passengers. The busiest August occurred in 2019, with 73,248 enplanements. Here are the key points:

72,915 enplanements, up 9.48% over August 2022

149,559 total passengers, up 9.00%

Scheduled seats increased 9.9%

Scheduled flights increased 9.3%%

For the year, enplanements have increased 14%

Total passengers year-to-date are 1,120,999, up 13.33%

Revenue from food and gift concessions increased 13.66%, rental cars increased 2.26%, and parking revenue was down .34%.

Outbound air cargo fell 35.79%, while inbound cargo increased 16.34%.