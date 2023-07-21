WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is turning 153 years old today.

On July 21, 1870, The City of Wichita was officially born, just three months after the establishment of Sedgwick County, Kansas. 124 people signed the petition to Judge Reuben Riggs of Sedgwick County to incorporate the town of Wichita. Judge Riggs granted the petition, and the town of Wichita was born.

This weekend, on Saturday, July 22, from 1 to 5 p.m., there will be a birthday celebration at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum. Free admission to the party with a birthday card to your favorite Sedgwick County town, city, or community. Enjoy refreshments, activities, and music in the Museum’s Heritage Square. Special tours will be offered on dozens of exhibits.